Dr. Michael Settecase, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Settecase, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Settecase works at Franciscan Physician Network in Olympia Fields, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Specialty Physicians of Illinois L L C
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 301, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 748-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hip Sprain
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Stye
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Settecase, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447368055
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Family Practice/OMT
