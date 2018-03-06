Dr. Michael Sethna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sethna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sethna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Sethna works at
Locations
-
1
Noran Neurological Clinic PA2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 879-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethna?
Dr Sethna is the best doctor I have ever had. He understands the pain and frustration that a TBI causes not only his patient but the family. Dr. Sethna has always taking time to cover all of our concerns without feeling rushed . I have had 2 TBI injuries in 5 years. He has always been straight forward with me at the same time. I hope that he continues to treat for many years to come. I would schedule with Sethna if you are looking to recover from whatever caused you to read reviews . Bless you
About Dr. Michael Sethna, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538164363
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- Mayo Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethna works at
Dr. Sethna has seen patients for Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.