Overview
Dr. Michael Seng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Seng works at
Locations
1
A Starting Point Dr Michael Seng Assoc Psychiatry Counseling Inc5320 Hoag Dr Ste A, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
About Dr. Michael Seng, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235145772
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Found
- Cleveland Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
