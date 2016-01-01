See All Psychiatrists in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Michael Seng, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Seng, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Seng works at A Starting Point Inc in Sheffield Village, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A Starting Point Dr Michael Seng Assoc Psychiatry Counseling Inc
    5320 Hoag Dr Ste A, Sheffield Village, OH 44035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    About Dr. Michael Seng, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235145772
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleve Clin Found
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Kent State University
    • Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Seng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seng works at A Starting Point Inc in Sheffield Village, OH. View the full address on Dr. Seng’s profile.

    Dr. Seng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

