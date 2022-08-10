Dr. Michael Seligson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seligson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Seligson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Seligson works at
Locations
Anasazi Medical Associates2055 S Pacheco St Ste 600, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5716
- 2 465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 205, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5716
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my left eye?s sight. I?m forever grateful.
About Dr. Michael Seligson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124069471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seligson works at
Dr. Seligson has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Chorioretinal Scars and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seligson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.
