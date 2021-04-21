Dr. Michael Selden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Selden, MD
Dr. Michael Selden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Gi & Internal Medicine Assoc. and Connecticut Gastroenterology Medical85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-3691Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Connecticut Gastrointestinal PC6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-5600
Jeffrey R Breiter MD2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 101, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-4442
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Kind, listening, knowledgeable doctor. Staff is just as wonderful as Dr. Selden is.
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Selden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selden has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selden.
