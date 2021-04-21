Overview

Dr. Michael Selden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Selden works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.