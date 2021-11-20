See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY
Dr. Michael Sekela, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sekela, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Sekela works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic
    740 Rose St Rm L305, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6494
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic
    740 S Limestone 3 Fl Rm L300, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6494
  3. 3
    KentuckyOne Health Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Associates
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B275, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-2334
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sekela?

    Nov 20, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Sekela...in 2016 you saved my life. Aortic aneurysm repair and new pig valve for my heart. I'm alive and 73 in 2021. I thank God for you often.
    Ralph Scicchitano — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Sekela, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649254137
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University KY
    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
