Dr. Michael Seiff, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (68)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Seiff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State Of New York Health Science Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Seiff works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Brain Surgery and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine and Brain Institute
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6164
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 08, 2022
    I’m ever so grateful for doc and his office; Meigan, Tara and Allie. Doc has made it his mission to NOT give up on helping me. Each back surgery that doc performed was a success and after a few months of post op, my body tried to sabotage the great results, each time. I’m so grateful that doc is in this for the long haul. I definitely deserve a quality of life for the remaining time I’m on this earth. It’s never too late to live painfree! Thanks doc and crew!! He couldn’t perform his miracles, if not for everyone he works with.
    Deb- — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Seiff, MD
    About Dr. Michael Seiff, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1992762215
    • 1992762215
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Oh State University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State Of New York Health Science Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn Ny
    Medical Education

