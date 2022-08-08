Dr. Michael Seiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Seiff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State Of New York Health Science Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Seiff works at
The Spine and Brain Institute8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6164Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m ever so grateful for doc and his office; Meigan, Tara and Allie. Doc has made it his mission to NOT give up on helping me. Each back surgery that doc performed was a success and after a few months of post op, my body tried to sabotage the great results, each time. I’m so grateful that doc is in this for the long haul. I definitely deserve a quality of life for the remaining time I’m on this earth. It’s never too late to live painfree! Thanks doc and crew!! He couldn’t perform his miracles, if not for everyone he works with.
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992762215
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Oh State University Hospital
- State Of New York Health Science Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn Ny
Dr. Seiff has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Brain Surgery and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
