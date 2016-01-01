Dr. Seidenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Michael K Seidenstein MD PA345 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wrightington Hospital
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Adelphi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidenstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidenstein.
