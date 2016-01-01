See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
53 years of experience
Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Seidenstein works at Michael K. Seidenstein, M.D., P.A. in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael K Seidenstein MD PA
    345 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Seidenstein, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285682260
    Education & Certifications

    • Wrightington Hospital
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    • New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    • Adelphi
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seidenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidenstein works at Michael K. Seidenstein, M.D., P.A. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Seidenstein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

