Overview

Dr. Michael Seicshnaydre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.



Dr. Seicshnaydre works at Center For Head/Neck Sgy Medcn in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.