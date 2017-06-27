Dr. Michael Seicshnaydre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seicshnaydre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seicshnaydre, MD
Dr. Michael Seicshnaydre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.
Coastal Ent Associates4300 15th St Ste B, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 864-0828
Memorial Surgery Center Gulf South1206 31st Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 864-0828
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Our family has seen Dr S. For more than ten years. He is always so kind and compassionate. We have had a few complicated health issues and he has always gone above and beyond. My favorite personal thing about him is that he tells my kids that he prays for them at Mass. It's nice to know we aren't just a chart on the shelf.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285663799
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Seicshnaydre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seicshnaydre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seicshnaydre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seicshnaydre has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seicshnaydre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seicshnaydre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seicshnaydre.
