Dr. Michael Seiba, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Seiba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Locations
Michael Seiba, MD2717 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 683-7342
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Seiba has been my physician since spring of this year. He and his staff have always been responsive to my questions/emails/calls. I don't think I could have found a more knowledgeable surgeon, or a better communicator than Dr Seiba and his staff. He always takes time for all questions to be asked and answered. I never feel rushed or brushed aside by himself or his staff. I cannot sing his praises enough, and feel so blessed to have found him at a very important time in my healthcare.
About Dr. Michael Seiba, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750390977
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- SUNY Syracuse/Univ Hosp
- Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Seiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Seiba works at
Dr. Seiba has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria).
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
