Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sefcik works at M. Douglas Sefcik Dpm LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M. Douglas Sefcik Dpm LLC
    1135 N Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 526-6103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2021
    I saw Dr. Sefcik within one day of making my appointment for a foot problem I never before had experienced. He saw me and gave me both long and short term solutions for my problem, acknowledging that I was about to leave on a driving trip and that my right foot was essential to safe driving. He administered the short term solution which was completely successful and I will return for the long term solution. Dr. Sefcik is intelligent, personable, and extremely caring. His explanations are thorough and carefully provided. He is exceptional in my opinion as a caregiver, and his staff is equally friendly and helpful. While sitting waiting to be seen it was clear that he is beloved by patients as well. The vibe in the waiting room was one of being eager to see their problem solver.
    About Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699039297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sefcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sefcik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sefcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sefcik works at M. Douglas Sefcik Dpm LLC in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Sefcik’s profile.

    Dr. Sefcik has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sefcik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sefcik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sefcik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sefcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sefcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

