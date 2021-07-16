Overview

Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sefcik works at M. Douglas Sefcik Dpm LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.