Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
M. Douglas Sefcik Dpm LLC1135 N Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 526-6103
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sefcik?
I saw Dr. Sefcik within one day of making my appointment for a foot problem I never before had experienced. He saw me and gave me both long and short term solutions for my problem, acknowledging that I was about to leave on a driving trip and that my right foot was essential to safe driving. He administered the short term solution which was completely successful and I will return for the long term solution. Dr. Sefcik is intelligent, personable, and extremely caring. His explanations are thorough and carefully provided. He is exceptional in my opinion as a caregiver, and his staff is equally friendly and helpful. While sitting waiting to be seen it was clear that he is beloved by patients as well. The vibe in the waiting room was one of being eager to see their problem solver.
About Dr. Michael Sefcik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1699039297
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sefcik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sefcik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sefcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sefcik has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sefcik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sefcik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sefcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sefcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sefcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.