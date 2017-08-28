Overview

Dr. Michael Sedrak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Sedrak works at Paul Bressman MD Inc in Corona, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.