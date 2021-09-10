Overview

Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hondo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Resolute Health Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sedlak works at Urology of Stone Oak in Hondo, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.