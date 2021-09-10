Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedlak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hondo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Resolute Health Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Urology of Stone Oak - Hondo3202 Avenue G Ste A, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (830) 625-8088
Urology of Stone Oak540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my experience, you can find a great doctor, or you can find one with a great staff and well-run office, but it's rare and difficult to find both. Dr.Sedlak is a great doctor with a great staff. It can be difficult to get an appointment, but I've never waited in the office or exam room more than a total of 10 minutes. When I see Dr.Sedlak, he actually listens, he doesn't seem rushed or impatient to get out of there and on to the next person, and he actually engages you in conversation and explains things in easy-to-understand non-medical terms that a layperson can understand. Dr.Sedlak actually calls me directly with test results and even called just to check on me and see how I was doing. No doctor does that these days and I appreciate the job he does, but most especially, the way in which he does it.
About Dr. Michael Sedlak, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
