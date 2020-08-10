See All Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD

Psychiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

Dr. Sedlacek works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services PC
    Psychiatric Services PC
9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 399-9305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Phobia
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Sedlacek is an outstanding mental health professional. I have been to over 10 psychiatrists in my life and he has helped me and understood my "mental health" specifics more than anyone. His medical knowledge of how the drugs interact with my own brain chemistry producing specific results is impressive. I trust him when he tells me something. He is very compassionate and treats you like a friend or relative, not as a "patient." He doesn't look down on you as being less than. He explains your condition in easy to understand terms. Go see him!
    Jeannie Matthews — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477546372
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Nebr Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sedlacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedlacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedlacek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedlacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedlacek works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Sedlacek’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedlacek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedlacek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedlacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedlacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

