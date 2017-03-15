See All Interventional Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Seawell, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Seawell, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Seawell works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Hazard, KY, Saint Augustine, FL, Edinburg, TX, Orange Park, FL, Prestonsburg, KY and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Heart and Vascular
    3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 423-0010
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ARH Cardiology and Thoracic Associates
    210 Black Gold Blvd Ste 210, Hazard, KY 41701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 487-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Saint Augustine
    1000 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 9, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 342-8300
  4. 4
    Renaissance Cardiology Group
    5525 Doctors Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8740
  5. 5
    Clay County - Fleming Island
    1679 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Jacksonville
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 423-0010
  7. 7
    Highlands Heart and Vascular LLC
    5000 Ky Route 321 Ste 4102, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 889-6210
  8. 8
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2017
    Dr. Seawell recently placed a stent in my heart after I had a heart attack at memorial hospital. He was so kind and caring and I immediately felt better.
    Jacksonville Beach, FL — Mar 15, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Seawell, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508041534
    Education & Certifications

    • Universtiy or Florida Health Science Center
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • University of Texas
    • Interventional Cardiology
