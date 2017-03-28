Dr. Michael Seals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Seals, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Seals, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Dr. Seals works at
Locations
-
1
The Tower at Park West9430 Park West Blvd Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 693-6065
-
2
ENT Consultants East Tennessee501 20th St Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5477
-
3
Fort Loudoun Medical Center550 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 693-6065
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for a year now. He is a fantastic caring physician. He takes a personal interest in his patients. Office visits are on time and his staff is very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Seals, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seals has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seals works at
Dr. Seals has seen patients for Dysphagia, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seals. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seals.
