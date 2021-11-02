Overview

Dr. Michael Scotto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Scotto works at Michael Scotto DPM in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.