Overview

Dr. Michael Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Michael B Scott MD Inc in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.