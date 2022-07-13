Dr. Michael Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael B Scott MD Inc3637 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste B, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 537-9230
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Very passionate about his practice, excellent at explaining the procedure
About Dr. Michael Scott, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1609963750
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.