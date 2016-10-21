Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sclafani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD
Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Orthopaedic institute of Central Jersey3499 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 863-4790Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopaedic Institute of Central Jersey2315 HIGHWAY 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 974-0404
Orthopedic Institute of Central Jersey, a division of ORTHO ALLIANCE NJ365 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions
North Atlantic Medical Associates PC226 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 863-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Great doc. I'm back on golf course after knee surgery
About Dr. Michael Sclafani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366421703
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- American Sports Med Institute
- New York Medical College
