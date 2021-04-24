See All General Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD

General Surgery
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Schweitzer works at JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTHCARE-HOSPITAL in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Greenspring
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 460, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-0409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Apr 24, 2021
    excellent surgeon willing to answer all questions.
    PHILIP M SOERGEL — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659399848
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Res University
    • Case Western Reserve Integrated General Surgery Program
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schweitzer works at JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTHCARE-HOSPITAL in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Schweitzer’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

