Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD
Dr. Michael Schweitzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Greenspring10755 Falls Rd Ste 460, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 550-0409
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
excellent surgeon willing to answer all questions.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Res University
- Case Western Reserve Integrated General Surgery Program
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweitzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweitzer works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.