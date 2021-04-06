Dr. Michael Schweitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schweitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schweitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Schweitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 5600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-4242Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Palm Beach Gardens Location7108 Fairway Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 626-9696
-
3
Rheumatology Pharmacy Distribution LLC1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 620, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schweitz?
I don't know who leaves these 1 Star reviews, but reading them, it seems they have a common theme. Dr. Schweitz has been treating me for 20 years and I have a very complex Rheumatology issue which I was misdiagnosed for a year prior to seeing him and in one visit, he was able to determine what was wrong and the course of action. He is no longer seeing new patients I don't believe but one of the greatest Dr. I have ever met!
About Dr. Michael Schweitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700886371
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweitz works at
Dr. Schweitz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.