Overview

Dr. Michael Schweitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Schweitz works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.