Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Gynecologic Oncology Associates Inc4306 Alton Rd Fl 3, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Began with Dr. Schwartz 2016 at onset of stage four lung cancer, inoperable. Now, Nov. 1, 2022, I'm living a full, active life. He is bright, listens carefully, arranges timely appointments with other doctors when necessary, follows through-checking to see how you're doing, is accessible via emails (aside from My Chart). He has treated friends with other cancers and they all rave about him. I highly recommend him.
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
