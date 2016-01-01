Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at neurologic associates, Palos heights, IL in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.