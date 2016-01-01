Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.