Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 927-1500
-
2
Northwell Health450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
-
3
Smith Institute for Urology186 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 485-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I had a high PSA reading, and a local urologist was about to do an "old fashioned biopsy" without bothering with an MRI. Thank God a friend, who is a urologist, recommended Dr. Schwartz. A consummate professional. with a fantastic attitude.
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1669639738
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Lij Health System
- Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
- NY Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical College
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.