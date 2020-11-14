Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.