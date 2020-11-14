See All Urologists in Lynbrook, NY
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 927-1500
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500
  3. 3
    Smith Institute for Urology
    186 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 485-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2020
    I had a high PSA reading, and a local urologist was about to do an "old fashioned biopsy" without bothering with an MRI. Thank God a friend, who is a urologist, recommended Dr. Schwartz. A consummate professional. with a fantastic attitude.
    — Nov 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
    About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669639738
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore Lij Health System
    • Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
    • NY Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

