Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    696 Hampshire Rd Ste 210, Westlake Village, CA 91361 (805) 449-7204
  2. 2
    4373 Park Terrace Dr Ste 101, Westlake Village, CA 91361 (805) 449-7204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon

May 21, 2019
I have known for a long time that I wanted a lower face and neck lift. I took my time, researched many many physicians. It took me approximately 2 years to decide which surgeon I would completely trust. I happened on Dr. Michael Schwartz’s website. Carefully read about his credentials, years in practice, his medical team, and his reviews. There was not a doubt that I had found my surgeon. I made an appointment with Dr. Michael Schwartz for a consultation. The minute he walked into the room, I definitely knew he was the one I was looking for. He carefully and thoroughly explained the procedure, and answered all my questions. He didn’t promise I would look 20 years younger, and he told me what the procedure would and wouldn’t take care of. I’m a RN, and usually RN’s can be babies, but not one minute did I feel anxious. I’m 2 Wks out from surgery, and feel great. Dr. Schwartz has a wonderful staff. They love what they do, and love Dr. Schwartz as their employer. Thank you for everything.
— May 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  36 years of experience
  English
  1649380429
Education & Certifications

  U Tex SW
  Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
  Baylor College Of Medicine
  University of The Pacific
  Plastic Surgery
