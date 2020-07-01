See All Psychiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

Psychiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schwartz works at Michael B Schwartz M.d. Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael B Schwartz M.d. Inc
    23560 Madison St Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 01, 2020
    He is compassionate and has a gentle manner listens and interjects skillfully
    Alexandra Martin — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457461998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Michael B Schwartz M.d. Inc in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

