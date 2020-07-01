Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Michael B Schwartz M.d. Inc23560 Madison St Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is compassionate and has a gentle manner listens and interjects skillfully
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
