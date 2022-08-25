Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Schwartz works at OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.