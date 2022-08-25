Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
1
Plano Office4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Frisco Office5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5757 Warren 180 Po Box Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic bed side manor positive outcome with treatment
About Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427041557
Education & Certifications
- Assoc Ortho and Sports Med
- Suny
- St Vincent's Hosps & Med Ctr
- SUNY At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
