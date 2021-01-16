Overview

Dr. Michael Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates - James R McWilliam, MD in West Harrison, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.