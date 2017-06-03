Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Schwab, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schwab, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schwab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Schwab MD Inc.1844 San Miguel Dr Ste 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 930-7744
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwab?
Funny, kind, and truly interested in my well-being.
About Dr. Michael Schwab, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1093880601
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwab works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.