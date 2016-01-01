Dr. Michael Schutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schutte, MD
Dr. Michael Schutte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Acadiana Orthopedic Center at Lafayette General2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6136
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Schutte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schutte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schutte has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutte.
