Dr. Michael Schuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schuster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Locations
Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates2301 E Evesham Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005Monday9:15am - 5:30pmTuesday1:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:15am - 1:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Michael Schuster was absolutely amazing and so kind and gentile...it turns out he really couldnt do much for me personally but he didnt treat me like i was crazy like so many doctors have done in the past! Just made me feel so reassured and confident in my diagnoses....office staff absolutely incredible and i waited, no joke, 3 minutes...and i was a new patient...quickest a doctor has even entered the exam room in my life and ive been to 747385775 doctors...having a million doc appts is so overwhelming and annoying but this practice made it so much less painful (pardon the pun!)...he is my rhemo for life, for sure (Voorhees location)
About Dr. Michael Schuster, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215091269
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.