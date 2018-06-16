Dr. Michael Schurdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schurdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schurdell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schurdell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Calhoun, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
The Physicians' Spine & Rehab Specialists - Calhoun1060 Red Bud Rd NE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 314-1900
Piedmont Anesthesiology&pain Consultants145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 330, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-6181
The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.18 Riverbend Dr SW Ste 150, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 314-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff, great doctors. They helped relive my chronic back pain when no one else could!!!
About Dr. Michael Schurdell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
