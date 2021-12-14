Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Schumacher, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Schumacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-8100Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Manhattan Surgery Center619 W 54Th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 581-1987
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shumacher has been a wonderful doctor. I went to him with a badly fractured and bleeding big toe and nail. He reassured me that it will heal, treated it expertly, and saw me every week for the first few weeks to make sure it was mending properly. He answers all my questions. Having him has been a great relief.
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962416404
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Schumacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumacher has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
