Dr. Dr Michael Schultz Schultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at The Center for Breast Health at Quarry Lake in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.