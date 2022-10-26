Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dr Michael Schultz Schultz, MD
Dr. Dr Michael Schultz Schultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
The Center for Breast Health at Quarry Lake2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 220, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 469-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Schultz is amazing !!! I would recommend him to every person that I know!! He is caring and kind
About Dr. Dr Michael Schultz Schultz, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
