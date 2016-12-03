Dr. Michael Schreck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schreck, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Schreck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Locations
Benjamin Cheek MD LLC2000 HAMILTON RD, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 327-8819
Foot and Ankle Of West Georgia2751 Warm Springs Rd Ste A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 327-8819
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first experience was excellent. The Doctor explained all procedures and took his time to answer all my questions. I was very happy with the timeliness of getting to see the Doctor and setup my surgery.
About Dr. Michael Schreck, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1760475420
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.