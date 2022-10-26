Dr. Michael Schrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schrader, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Schrader, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schrader works at
Dignity Health Medical Foundation1199 Bush St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Schrader?
I have known Dr. Schrader for a number of years. He is an amazing physician and I feel honored that he is my care provider.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1225140742
- Uc San Francisco/Mt Zion Med Ctr
- Uc San Francisco/Mt Zion Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Schrader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schrader using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schrader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrader works at
Dr. Schrader speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.