Overview

Dr. Michael Schrader, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schrader works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

