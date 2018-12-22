Dr. Michael Schottenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schottenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schottenstein, MD
Dr. Michael Schottenstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bexley, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine.
Michael Schottenstein, MD2700 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209 Directions (614) 470-5582
I met Dr. Schottenstein 20 years ago as a 16-year-old bipolar female. He was the first person I met who made me believe one day I would tame the chaos in my mind. Dr. Schottenstein is just that way, in the middle of my worst days he’s been my calm voice and usually within the hour. Through his guidance and continual patience, I am now a mental health therapist for teens fighting their own demons. Working in this field, I will admit He is expensive but the life I now live is priceless.
About Dr. Michael Schottenstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992904205
- Ohio State U Hosp Med Ctr
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Schottenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schottenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schottenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schottenstein.
