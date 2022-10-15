Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schonberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences (Kcumb) and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schonberger is a very nice man. Instantly likeable personality. If there's one thing that makes him stand out, it's that, like I said in the title, he's so meticulous! But, that's a good thing! I mean, he doesn't ever make you feel rushed, you're very aware that he has checked everything and more than you could have thought of as well! This approach is great for the patient. He won't take a risk unless it will definitely benefit you, and he explains all of that and more. For years I hadn't been able to see well even with my prescription glasses. He noticed that my pupils are just slightly offset. This was at my first appointment with him. Like I said, he's meticulous. No one - even the eye doctor - had ever noticed that until Dr. Schonberger did. The best part is that, adding prism to my glasses, I can now see crystal clear. His nurse, Erica, is also super nice and also very knowledgeable. She greets you with a smile!
About Dr. Michael Schonberger, DO
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Botsford Hospital
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences (Kcumb)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schonberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schonberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schonberger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schonberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schonberger has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schonberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonberger.
