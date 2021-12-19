Dr. Michael Schneier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schneier, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schneier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Schneier works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Solutions LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 475-8454
-
2
Canyon Gate Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd # 207, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 262-0124
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneier was highly recommended by my Neurologist. I had already had two carpal tunnel surgeries by an other surgeon, but it didn't correct my symptoms of loss of grip strength and severe tingling in fingers. After a MRI, Dr. Schneier recommended ACDF. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Schneier and his team. He gave me back my quality of life, and in fact, I am playing better golf than I ever have. Thank you Dr. Schneier.
About Dr. Michael Schneier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1891734075
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Hosp & Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneier works at
Dr. Schneier speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.