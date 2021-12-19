Overview

Dr. Michael Schneier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Schneier works at Battle Born Bone and Joint Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.