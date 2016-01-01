See All Dermatologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Michael Schneider, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Michael Schneider, MD is a dermatologist in Germantown, TN. Dr. Schneider completed a residency at U Tenn. He currently practices at Dermatology East and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology East P.l.l.c.
    1335 Cordova CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 753-2794

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana

About Dr. Michael Schneider, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1801885629
Education & Certifications

  • U Tenn
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
