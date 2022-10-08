Overview

Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Schnaubelt works at BayCare Orthopedics in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.