See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Schnaubelt works at BayCare Orthopedics in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr
    1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aurora Health Center in Shawano
    1346 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Ataxia
Total Hip Replacement
Meniscus Surgery
Ataxia
Total Hip Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schnaubelt?

    Oct 08, 2022
    DR Schnaubelt and his team did my total hip replacement on Aug 22, 2022...I could not be more happy
    Karrie Dollar — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schnaubelt to family and friends

    Dr. Schnaubelt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schnaubelt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699796409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnaubelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnaubelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnaubelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schnaubelt has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnaubelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnaubelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnaubelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnaubelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnaubelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Schnaubelt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.