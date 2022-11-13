Dr. Michael Schmalz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmalz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schmalz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schmalz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Gi Associates LLC2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 1080, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 908-6500
Gi Associates LLC3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 240, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 908-6500
Gi Associates LLC5900 S Lake Dr Ste 1030, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 908-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmalz is extremely kind and professional. I came from out of town to see him again. My procedure went very smoothly with an easy recovery. His staff were very nice and attentive to my needs. Happy Retirement, Dr. Schmalz! ??
About Dr. Michael Schmalz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801863576
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Marquette
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
