Dr. Michael Schlachter, MD
Dr. Michael Schlachter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Michael Schlachter, MD2980 S Jones Blvd Ste C, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 509-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband had been ill for months and had gone to 3 different doctors, but never got better. Dr Schlachter took his time with us, actually asked questions and spent more time talking to us than entering information into his computer like most docs these days. We really felt like he cared. His treatment worked and my husband got better fast. Would recommend.
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center|Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|University Ks School Of Med
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Schlachter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlachter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlachter.
