Overview

Dr. Michael Schissler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schissler works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.