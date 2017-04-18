Overview

Dr. Michael Schiop, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.



Dr. Schiop works at Michael J Schiop, Dpm in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.