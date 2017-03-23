Overview

Dr. Michael Schindel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.



Dr. Schindel works at MDVIP - Lakewood, Colorado in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.