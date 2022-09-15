Dr. Michael Schindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schindel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schindel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 481-2491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schindel is very attentive with his patients. Very knowledgeable about his patient history. He listens and answers questions in a professional manner. He has been my doctor for almost 10 years.
About Dr. Michael Schindel, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1629035241
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Schindel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schindel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.