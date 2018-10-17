Dr. Michael Schilling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schilling, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Schilling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Schilling works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael C Schilling DPM515 S Beach Blvd Ste J, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 952-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilling?
Sandy is the front office lady. She's always happy and very accommodating. I've been going to this office for 8 years and I've never seen her be anything but Pleasant. The office runs on time for the most part, and Doctor Schilling is a lovely man who is easy to talk to. He explains what's going on and asks you if you have any questions. He asks you if you're uncomfortable about anything that he's going to do.He knows his stuff, and I would recommend him to anybody.
About Dr. Michael Schilling, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508951138
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schilling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilling works at
Dr. Schilling has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.