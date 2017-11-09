Dr. Michael Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Schiffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Schiffman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Schiffman works at
Locations
-
1
Wcmg - Health Specialists of Southbury22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 739-7038
-
2
Western Connecticut Medical Group Gastroenterology111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed by my appointment with Dr Schiffmann. I have ongoing issues with my stomach. We sat to gather, went over my symptoms and went over the passable causes together.cant speak for highly !
About Dr. Michael Schiffman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1679592778
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiffman works at
Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.
